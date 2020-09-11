Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:59 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

Deadlock in Arab League over UAE-Israel deal

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

CAIRO, Sept 10: Arab foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on a draft resolution condemning last month's normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the Arab League said late Wednesday.
"The meeting saw a serious and comprehensive discussion but no consensus was reached on the resolution proposed by the Palestinian delegation," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki, told a Cairo news conference.
No replacement resolution was adopted by ministers during their Wednesday videoconference, Zaki added. "The Palestinian side preferred not to release a draft resolution without including the concepts it was putting forward," he said.
Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Malki had urged fellow ministers to take "a position that rejects this step (normalisation), otherwise our meeting will be considered a blessing or collusion with it, or a cover for it and this will not be accepted by the State of Palestine".
The UAE's normalisation of relations with Israel, which has already seen the opening of phone and air links, broke with years of Arab League policy on the Middle East conflict and was condemned by the Palestinians as a "betrayal".
In 2002, the 22-member bloc adopted a Saudi-proposed peace plan, renewed as recently as 2017.
It offered normalisation only in return for a full Israeli withdrawal from the territories it occupied in the Six-Day War of 1967, a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital and a just solution for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who now number more than five million, according to the United Nations.
The Arab plan has been pushed aside by the Trump administration, which after several delays unveiled a controversial peace blueprint of its own in January.
It promised US blessing for Israel's eventual annexation of swathes of the occupied West Bank, including the strategic Jordan Valley and all Jewish settlements.
The UAE government hailed a clause in its US-brokered normalisation deal that appeared to put any Israeli annexations on hold.
But Israel retorted that any delay would be short-lived and that its annexation plans remained on the table.
Zaki stressed that "the rest of the decisions regarding Palestine did not change the basic tenets established previously... such as the rejection of the so-called US peace plan... and the rights of Palestinian refugees."
But he said nothing about any League policy on its members following the UAE down the path of normalisation. Trump will host a signing ceremony for the agreement on September 15.




The UAE will be only the third Arab country to sign a deal with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Magical force’
UK holds crisis talks with EU
Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite
US cancels 1,000 China student visas
India inducts Rafale jets to boost air power
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
WH stifled reporting on Russia meddling: US intel official
Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft