Covid-19: Key updates in a world crisis





FIRST DEATH

On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) is made aware of a "cluster" of pneumonia cases "of unknown cause" in the central city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The UN agency gets confirmation from the Chinese authorities only three days later. On January 7, 2020 a new coronavirus is identified. Four days later China announces its first death in Wuhan.

WUHAN CUT OFF

On January 23, Wuhan is placed under quarantine and cut off from the world. Hubei province follows two days later. Countries start to repatriate their citizens from China. On February 15 France reports the first death confirmed outside Asia, a Chinese tourist.

'PANDEMIC'

By March 6, more than 100,000 cases have been recorded around the world. On March 8, northern Italy is locked down, quickly followed by the rest of the country. On March 11, the WHO says Covid-19 is a pandemic. Global stock markets crash. Governments and central banks roll out massive economic support measures.

EUROPE IN LOCKDOWN

Spain on March 14 and France on March 17 confine their populations, while Germany calls on people to stay at home and Britain to avoid all social contact. The 27-nation European Union closes its external borders.









HALF OF WORLD CONFINED

Lockdown measures are enforced all around the world. On April 2, more than 3.9 billion people -- half of the world's population -- are forced or called on to confine themselves, according to an AFP count. The same day the threshold of one million cases is crossed. -AFP



