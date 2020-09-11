Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
SLC interviews three candidates for High Performance Head Analyst at Brain Centre

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
BIPIN DANI

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board interviewed three candidates for the post of a High-Performance Analyst for its Brain Centre, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in the SLC, the coaching staff members need more and fruitful data on current national and domestic players and the post for the Analyst was advertised.
Three candidates-Sampath Hettiarachchige, Dulip Samarasekera and Prad Navaratanam- were interviewed. 
The interview process, which lasted for about an hour was overseen by Head Coach Mickey Arthur and the batting coach Grant Flower, it is also learnt.
"All three have vast experience and Sampath and Dulip Samarasekara already have experience of working at the Brain Centre. The 45-year-old Dulip has played more than three ODIs (though one of the cricket-specific websites says he has played three and also called him umpire-which is not true, but officiated as a match referee) and is a qualified coach. Till last season, he was a fielding coach at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).
The 3rd candidate Prad Navraratnam worked as a High-Performance Analyst in Australia.


