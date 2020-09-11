Jordan eager for more England reunions with Archer





Friday's dramatic two-run win at Southampton was only the second time the Sussex quicks had been in the same England team.

But their connection extends even further with the 31-year-old Jordan having first recommended fellow Barbados-born cricketer Archer to south coast side Sussex.

Last year saw Jordan present Archer with his Test cap when the latter made his debut against Australia and Archer did the honours before play on Friday to mark Jordan's 50th T20 international appearance.

"The first was his T20 debut in Cardiff (against Pakistan in 2019) and this was the second, so hopefully plenty more to come," Jordan told a conference call on Saturday when asked about playing for England alongside Archer.

"Jofra said some very kind words, he just talked about how I am around the group, what I bring to the table and how I encouraged him to do as well.

"It was quite short but very spot on and one of those things that will last in my memory. Nice of him to return the favour."









Just months after his first England appearance in white-ball cricket, Archer bowled the decisive Super Over in last year's dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand before starring in the drawn Ashes series. -AFP





SOUTHAMPTON, SEPT 10: Chris Jordan hopes to play more international cricket alongside Jofra Archer after the friends featured prominently during England's victory over Australia in their Twenty20 series opener.Friday's dramatic two-run win at Southampton was only the second time the Sussex quicks had been in the same England team.But their connection extends even further with the 31-year-old Jordan having first recommended fellow Barbados-born cricketer Archer to south coast side Sussex.Last year saw Jordan present Archer with his Test cap when the latter made his debut against Australia and Archer did the honours before play on Friday to mark Jordan's 50th T20 international appearance."The first was his T20 debut in Cardiff (against Pakistan in 2019) and this was the second, so hopefully plenty more to come," Jordan told a conference call on Saturday when asked about playing for England alongside Archer."Jofra said some very kind words, he just talked about how I am around the group, what I bring to the table and how I encouraged him to do as well."It was quite short but very spot on and one of those things that will last in my memory. Nice of him to return the favour."Just months after his first England appearance in white-ball cricket, Archer bowled the decisive Super Over in last year's dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand before starring in the drawn Ashes series. -AFP