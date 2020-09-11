Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:58 PM
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Australia still searching for best ODI formula, says Finch

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, SEPT 10: Aaron Finch said Australia were still searching for their "best formula" in one-day international cricket as they prepare to pit their wits against world champions England.
The two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting in Manchester on Friday, following a Twenty20 series in Southampton, which England won 2-1.
The match at Old Trafford will be the first 50-over contest between the sides since England won last year's World Cup semi-final on their way to lifting the trophy.
Finch, Australia's white-ball captain, said his team had made progress in ODI cricket in recent years but there was still room for improvement.
"Over the last couple of years we're still searching for our best formula and our best 11 players day in, day out in the one-day format," he said.
"I don't think there's been any secret to that. There's been great opportunity that we probably haven't nailed in this format. We've played some really good cricket in patches and some indifferent cricket in other patches."
Australia are fifth in the global ODI rankings but are the number one side in T20 cricket.
The skipper told reporters on Thursday that it was important that Australia got their "processes really rolling in one-day cricket" as they look ahead to the 2023 World Cup in India.
"I think it's just finding a consistent selection formula," he said. "We did a lot of work in the Covid break on how we think we can structure our one-day cricket and where we think we need to get to for that 2023 World Cup.
"It's about getting as much information all the time to give us the best chance of winning consistently. One-day cricket is a hard game, especially away from home."
The hard-hitting opening batsman said his side's victory in the third and final T20 match in Southampton had been important, even though they lost the series.
But he warned England, ranked number one in ODIs, had enviable firepower with bat and ball.
"They keep coming at you," he said. "There's no part in a 20-over game or a 50-over game that you can take your foot off the gas because there will be someone there to take the opportunity away from you."
"I think their form in white-ball cricket has been exceptional in both formats over the last few years," he added. "Obviously their one-day game has probably been the benchmark since probably 2016 so it's going to be a great challenge."   -AFP


