Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:58 PM
Bangladesh wants short quarantine period in Sri Lanka

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants the quarantine period to be less than 14 days during their tour in Sri Lanka as they want to get enough time for practice before the three-match Test series.
The BCB wanted a mandatory isolation period due to the COVID-19 situation to be seven days, to which Sri Lanka is yet to reply.
"We want the quarantine period to be as short as it is possible. There is discussion about seven-day quarantine but it is not finalized yet," BCB CEO Nizam uddin Chowdhury told the BSS here today.
"But it's not the thing that will depend on the Sri Lankan board. They would do what their government would say. As far as I am concerned, they will talk to their government regarding this matter after which they will let us know."
Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Bangladesh's cricketing activities were halted since March before it began in limited scale on July 19. Since then the players are training individually in a bio-secure environment, arranged by the BCB.
A few days ago, the BCB also started a small group practice session but they are yet to start a full-fledged practice session.
Bangladesh will have a short conditioning camp in Dhaka for the Sri Lanka tour but the main practice session will be held in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will leave the country for Sri Lanka on September 27 which means before the first Test, which is on October 24, they will get one month.
But where the concern lies is that if they would have to observe a 14-day quarantine, the team won't get enough time to practice before the Test series.
"Basically to get enough time for the practice, we requested to shorten the quarantine period. Because our main practice camp will be held in Sri Lanka. We will also play some matches against our HP team which will tour Sri Lanka at the same time," the CEO added.




Bangladesh and HP players will have three more Covid-19 tests before heading to Sri Lanka. After reaching Sri Lanka, they will also have another test.   -BSS


