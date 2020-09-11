Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Mithun, Gibson found C-19 negative

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Cricketer Mohammad Mithun and pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson tested negative for Covid-19. BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news.
Those who gave samples yesterday, Mohammad Mithun and pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson, both of them found negative. So, we found two corona positives; one is Saif Hasan and the other is trainer Nick Lee," Chowdhury told media on Thursday.
Mithun couldn't give sample on Monday and Tuesday while Gibson reached Dhaka on Tuesday missing prescheduled flight earlier for complexities arose because of Covid-19 circumstances. So, BCB medical team collected samples from them on Wednesday.
BCB's medical unit collected samples of 17 cricketers and seven supporting staffs on September 7. Report found two positives for Covid-19. They are currently in 14-day isolation even though they have no visible symptoms of Covid-19 contamination. 
On Tuesday, medical unit of BCB conducted Test of eight and all of them were supporting staffs. None of them found positive.




Bangladesh will travel Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play three-match Test series starting on October 24. The 2nd phase coronavirus test for Tigers ahead of the tour will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel on September 18 while the 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21. The last round test will be done before taking off the plane by the end of the month.


