Rly Minister to visit three mega projects from tomorrow





Talking to the Daily Observer, Sarder Sahadat Ali, General Manager (East) of Bangladesh Railway said that the Minister will arrive in Cox's Bazar on Friday. On Saturday the Minister will see physically, the ongoing development works of 100 km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail lines, he said. On Sunday morning the Minister will visit 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project and 15 km long Akhaura-Agartala project.

It may be mentioned that the construction works of the much expected 100 km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail lines have been progressing after the withdrawal of lock down in Satkania and Lohagara upazilas. The civil works of four major bridges of the project had been completed.

The bridges are, Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali bridges.

The railway girders will now be installed in those bridges after arrival from China.

The Project Director claimed that more than 43 per cent of the project have so far been completed.

The works are expected to be completed by June 2022 next.

A total of 365 acres under Chattogram district and 1000 acres under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired for the project.

Meanwhile, the doubling of the 320 km long Dhaka-Chattogram railway line is going on full swing.

The construction works of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project in Dhaka- Chattogram route scheduled to be completed in December.

The construction works of the project remained suspended since March 26 last due to pandemic COVID 19. But the works have again resumed since June 1 last with full swing.

Besides, the construction works of 15 km long Akhaura-Agartal dual gauge rail line have been progressing at a cost of Tk 240 crore. The project is rescheduled to complete by June 2021.

















