Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:58 PM
Back Page

Dope test of public servants halts in absence of guidelines

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The government decision of taking dope tests of government officials and jobseekers could not be introduced as the authorities concerned could not yet prepare the guidelines of the policy. At the same time, most public hospitals and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) authority do not have adequate equipment for conducting tests of the huge number of government jobseekers at a time.
In this situation, the government decision to conduct dope tests of all public servants and jobseekers could not be implemented in the last two years. But, a project of around Tk 102 crore of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) is now under consideration to buy dope testing equipment for its offices in 19 districts. The Home Ministry is now examining the project. When contacted, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said they have already taken measures to ensure the test as soon as possible.
To ensure it, equipment worth around Tk 102 crore will be bought under a project. Those will be installed in Dhaka, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Tangail, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Khulna, Jashore, Barishal and Patuakhali, he said and added that gradually, the equipment will be installed in other districts also.


