Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF





The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 30, a fisherman by profession and son of Abdul Hossain of Choto Choruigati village.

Lt Col Shahidul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-50 battalion, said the incident took place around 11.45am when a group of fishermen was fishing in the Nagor River near the Indian border.

At one stage, they entered the Indian Territory, 50 yards off Bangladesh border.

BSF members from Boro Billah camp in Uttar Dinajpur district of India opened fire on them, leaving Shariful dead on the spot. Other fishermen brought his body inside the Bangladesh border.

On information, BGB members and police recovered his body. A letter has been sent to BSF protesting the incident.















