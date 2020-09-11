M’singh div plunges into darkness again





This time the officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) claimed that the fire broke out at the circuit breaker of the power grid, earlier on Tuesday, the transformer of Kewatkhali Power Grid was gutted by a fire, snapping power supply in the division.

However, power supply to Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrakona districts was restored around 11:30am. Mymensingh district remained without electricity till filing of this report around 6:30pm on Thursday. Executive Engineer of Mymensingh PGCB said the fire broke out at the circuit breaker of the power grid around 10:45am, snapping power supply to the division.

A four-member probe body was formed by the district administration to look into the incidents.

The work to change the circuit breaker is going on to resume power connection, he said.

Meanwhile, Md Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of the Power Development Board in Mymensingh told our correspondent that the fire broke out around 10:00am from a circuit breaker and spread to the nearby control room.

The incident happened two days after a fire broke out at the main station of Kewatkhali Power Grid, leaving the entire Mymensingh division out of electricity for several hours.















