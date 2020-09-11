Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Home Back Page

HC issues directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) directed the lower courts to comply with its order regarding the bail of an accused granted earlier by the HC without any allegation of proven misuse of the bail.
The HC issued four directives in a full text of verdict released recently.
In the verdict, the HC also ordered the Supreme Court registrar general to issue a circular to this effect.
The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Badruzzaman came up with the verdict on an appeal filed challenging a lower court order that cancelled the HC bail of an accused.
Md Ibrahim, an accused of a case filed with Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram, filed the appeal with the HC challenging the order of Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal-5 of Chattogram that cancelled his bail in the case.
On September 7 in 2018, the HC granted ad-interim bail to Ibrahim for six months and issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why he should not be granted permanent bail in the case.
But, the Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal-5 of Chattogram on June 6, 2019, cancelled the HC bail and sent Ibrahim to jail custody in the case although the HC rule was pending.
Then, Ibrahim filed the appeal with the HC challenging the tribunal order cancelling his bail.


