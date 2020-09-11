HC issues directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail





The HC issued four directives in a full text of verdict released recently.

In the verdict, the HC also ordered the Supreme Court registrar general to issue a circular to this effect.

The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Badruzzaman came up with the verdict on an appeal filed challenging a lower court order that cancelled the HC bail of an accused.

Md Ibrahim, an accused of a case filed with Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram, filed the appeal with the HC challenging the order of Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal-5 of Chattogram that cancelled his bail in the case.

On September 7 in 2018, the HC granted ad-interim bail to Ibrahim for six months and issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why he should not be granted permanent bail in the case.

But, the Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal-5 of Chattogram on June 6, 2019, cancelled the HC bail and sent Ibrahim to jail custody in the case although the HC rule was pending.

