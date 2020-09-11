Corrupt officials still active on SC premises





He got the bail on August 17 last but did not get a certified copy from the Dispatch Section as his lawyer didn't pay extra money to some employees of the section concerned. As a result Malek had to spend one more week in prison.

His lawyer Md Ahasan Ullah has shared the incident on his facebook wall recently.

It is an open secret at the administrative level, including affidavit and dispatch sections, of the Supreme Court, where no one gets services without 'speed money'.

Even after the Supreme Court's steps against such irregularities and corruption the scenario has still remained unchanged.

Talking to the Daily Observer, several lawyers said the Supreme Court (SC) administration had taken stern actions against some corrupt officials. It is admirable but it wouldn't give any permanent solution to the problem and instead create colossal suffering for justice seekers.

Only digitalisation could ensure the corruption-free environment in the court, they said. According to lawyers and clerks, in the filling section, if staffers are not given the 'speed money' the files are stuck for an uncertain period of time.

Advocate Ashek-E-Rasul claimed that his client got bail from a high court bench in January this year but still his client is in prison.

Ashek, however, admitted that the situation had improved after Supreme Court initiatives. The Affidavit Section in now providing service as per the rules.

Kamal Hossain, who has been working for more than ten years as a clerk (Muhuri) at a Supreme Court lawyer's chamber, however, said paying extra to several sections at the apex court is a regular part of the job.

Officials and employees of the benches and sections have set new ways of unethical transactions after Supreme Court initiatives, said Kamal.

They now make the transactions outside their office territory or uses mobile financial services during office our, he added.

A lawyer, clerk and even service-seekers are forced to pay a large amount of 'speed money' to file any writ, appeal, or bail petition. The Affidavit Section, Filling Section, bench officers, and Dispatch Section are involved in such unethical transaction. They said a certain amount of court fee has to be paid at each stage from the beginning to the order of the case.

Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court, told the Daily Observer that the Chief Justice had taken a zero-tolerance policy for irregularities and corruption.

Very recently some officials have been suspended for misconduct and breach of discipline, he said. The situation has already improved, he said adding that discipline has returned to the sections after administrative steps.

We are continuously monitoring the overall situation in different sections, he said.

On August 16, a sudden drive was conducted by an administrative team led by Justice Muhammed Imman Ali, a senior judge of the Appellate Division.

The team detained 43 clerks and outsiders inside the affidavit section of the High Court (HC) Division.

Later the clerks and outsiders were released after they were warned by the administrative team.

The same day, the SC administration suspended an HC bench officer M Murshedul Hasan alias Sohel over misconduct. He was earlier arrested with Yaba pills.

On August 21, the Supreme Court administration suspended two officials of the affidavit section on charge of misconduct and breach of discipline. They are Khan Md Sirajul Islam, an Affidavit Commissioner of Dhaka Division and Md Abdur Rashid, an Affidavit Commissioner.

On August 8, a virtual discussion meeting was held between Chief Justice between Appellate Division judges and Executive Members of the SCBA.

Officials of the SCBA demanded an investigation into the allegations of corruption against court officials.

During the discussion, the Chief Justice said he would not tolerate any corruption in the judiciary and urged lawyers to submit to him specific complaints of any corruption of court employees.

AM Amin Uddin, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said, "We discussed some allegations with the Chief Justice and Appellate Division after a virtual meeting on corruption. Then the Chief Justice took stern action against corrupt people.

Former SCBA president Khandakar Mahbub Hossain said, "We appreciate the SC's decision against irregularities and corruption as service seekers are the main victims of corruption. The ongoing drive should continue."















Abdul Malek (not his real name) secured interim bail from the High Court after a long wait in connection with a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act filed with Bayazid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram.He got the bail on August 17 last but did not get a certified copy from the Dispatch Section as his lawyer didn't pay extra money to some employees of the section concerned. As a result Malek had to spend one more week in prison.His lawyer Md Ahasan Ullah has shared the incident on his facebook wall recently.It is an open secret at the administrative level, including affidavit and dispatch sections, of the Supreme Court, where no one gets services without 'speed money'.Even after the Supreme Court's steps against such irregularities and corruption the scenario has still remained unchanged.Talking to the Daily Observer, several lawyers said the Supreme Court (SC) administration had taken stern actions against some corrupt officials. It is admirable but it wouldn't give any permanent solution to the problem and instead create colossal suffering for justice seekers.Only digitalisation could ensure the corruption-free environment in the court, they said. According to lawyers and clerks, in the filling section, if staffers are not given the 'speed money' the files are stuck for an uncertain period of time.Advocate Ashek-E-Rasul claimed that his client got bail from a high court bench in January this year but still his client is in prison.Ashek, however, admitted that the situation had improved after Supreme Court initiatives. The Affidavit Section in now providing service as per the rules.Kamal Hossain, who has been working for more than ten years as a clerk (Muhuri) at a Supreme Court lawyer's chamber, however, said paying extra to several sections at the apex court is a regular part of the job.Officials and employees of the benches and sections have set new ways of unethical transactions after Supreme Court initiatives, said Kamal.They now make the transactions outside their office territory or uses mobile financial services during office our, he added.A lawyer, clerk and even service-seekers are forced to pay a large amount of 'speed money' to file any writ, appeal, or bail petition. The Affidavit Section, Filling Section, bench officers, and Dispatch Section are involved in such unethical transaction. They said a certain amount of court fee has to be paid at each stage from the beginning to the order of the case.Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court, told the Daily Observer that the Chief Justice had taken a zero-tolerance policy for irregularities and corruption.Very recently some officials have been suspended for misconduct and breach of discipline, he said. The situation has already improved, he said adding that discipline has returned to the sections after administrative steps.We are continuously monitoring the overall situation in different sections, he said.On August 16, a sudden drive was conducted by an administrative team led by Justice Muhammed Imman Ali, a senior judge of the Appellate Division.The team detained 43 clerks and outsiders inside the affidavit section of the High Court (HC) Division.Later the clerks and outsiders were released after they were warned by the administrative team.The same day, the SC administration suspended an HC bench officer M Murshedul Hasan alias Sohel over misconduct. He was earlier arrested with Yaba pills.On August 21, the Supreme Court administration suspended two officials of the affidavit section on charge of misconduct and breach of discipline. They are Khan Md Sirajul Islam, an Affidavit Commissioner of Dhaka Division and Md Abdur Rashid, an Affidavit Commissioner.On August 8, a virtual discussion meeting was held between Chief Justice between Appellate Division judges and Executive Members of the SCBA.Officials of the SCBA demanded an investigation into the allegations of corruption against court officials.During the discussion, the Chief Justice said he would not tolerate any corruption in the judiciary and urged lawyers to submit to him specific complaints of any corruption of court employees.AM Amin Uddin, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said, "We discussed some allegations with the Chief Justice and Appellate Division after a virtual meeting on corruption. Then the Chief Justice took stern action against corrupt people.Former SCBA president Khandakar Mahbub Hossain said, "We appreciate the SC's decision against irregularities and corruption as service seekers are the main victims of corruption. The ongoing drive should continue."