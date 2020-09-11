Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, Sept 10: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has introduced a Covid-19 global wellness insurance cover.
Guests who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip won't have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad.
Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said: "The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight. The introduction of global Covid-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme, championed by our Wellness Ambassadors.
"This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle free."
All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and December 31, 2020 will include Covid-19 insurance. Guests with existing bookings don't need to do anything - they are automatically enrolled into the programme. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.
Adelane Mecellem, Chief Executive Officer Asia, Middle-East, Turkey and Africa, AXA Partners, said: "At AXA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and wellness of individuals during these times. As such, we are proud to partner with one of the world's leading airlines, Etihad Airways, and provide their extensive loyal travellers with new protection solutions when needed most."




   -Khaleej Times


