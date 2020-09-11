Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:57 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm

Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm

LONDON, Sept 10: The British pound calmed down on Thursday after whipsawing the day before as investors tried to understand whether a British bill to overwrite the Brexit divorce deal will cause the European Union to leave the negotiating table.
Sterling may be poised for more volatility as Britain and the EU will hold emergency talks on Thursday. After Britain explicitly stated that it would act outside international law by breaching the divorce treaty, EU negotiators are trying to gauge how to deal with London.
The bloc could take legal action under the treaty with Britain if emergency talks on Thursday do not reassure Brussels sufficiently that a proposed new British law will not break previously agreed commitments.
On top of that, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday any potential US-UK trade deal would not pass the US Congress if Britain undermines the Good Friday Agreement as it exits the EU.
The Good Friday Agreement - which ended a political conflict in Northern Ireland - lies at the heart of the Brexit Withrawal Agreement, which if undercut, would spark tensions at the Irish border.
This comes in a blow to Britain who hopes to forge trade deals with the US and China after its official departure from the bloc. Signing agreements with other countries on its own served as one of the main reasons why Britain said it wanted to get out of the EU in the first place.
Overnight sterling implied volatility rose to 13per cent, its highest since March 26, when markets were in turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic. Higher implied vols suggests traders are adding options contracts to protect against unexpected moves in the currency.
The pound was last flat at $1.2999, having fallen on Wednesday to a six-week low of $1.2885. Versus the broadly stronger euro, sterling fell 0.1per cent at 90.89 pence.
 "Despite the recent sterling fall and given the prior market complacency, we estimate that only a limited degree of risk premium is priced into the currency, allowing for further sterling downside," said ING analysts in a note to clients.
ING forecasts that euro/sterling will break the multi-month high of 91.76 pence in coming days, it said.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft