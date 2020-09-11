Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:57 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting

Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 10: Germany's benchmark Bund yield held above two-week lows on Thursday, before a European Central Bank meeting that investors suspect could signal more stimulus given weak inflation and a strong euro.
Most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were little changed with calm in markets expected to prevail ahead of the ECB policy decision at 1145 GMT and news conference at 1230 GMT.
Having acted aggressively in recent months to protect the economy from the coronavirus shock, the ECB is not expected to take any major policy action.
But inflation has turned negative and a strong euro, which adds to downward pressure on prices, has raised concern about long-term price growth that could force the ECB to act again soon.
The euro has firmed 8per cent against the dollar since the spring and more than 4per cent against a basket of currencies weighted by the bloc's foreign trade.
"I don't think the move in the euro has been sufficiently big to be a real concern but it's just against the backdrop of everything else that is happening that means it's not particularly welcome news," said Anatoli Annenkov, senior European economist at Societe Generale.
He expects the ECB's emergency bond buying programme to be extended and expanded by a further 500 billion euros in October or December.
Germany's 10-year bond yield was little changed on the day at -0.46per cent, holding above two-week lows hit the previous session around -0.51per cent.
Italian bond yields were broadly steady with the closely-watched Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap hovering at 153 basis points - almost 20 bps tighter than where it traded at the time of the ECB's July meeting.
The ECB's growth and inflation projections to be published later in the day will only show slight changes compared with the bank's June forecasts, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Brian Coulton, chief economist Fitch Ratings said that the ECB's aggressive policy action this year had helped boost inflation expectations and that deflation in the single-currency bloc should be avoided.
 "While we don't think they (the ECB) will hit their target, we do think they will manage to avoid outright deflation," he told an online conference on Wednesday.
The ECB has undershot its near 2per cent inflation target for the past seven years.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft