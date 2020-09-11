ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head





The ECB will publish its latest assessments on the eurozone's growth prospects through to 2022, which will be closely scrutinised for signs of whether the worst of the pandemic's devastating economic impact is over.

Inflation trends will also be key as fears of deflation are fuelled by a climbing euro, faltering oil prices and consumers putting off purchases in the grim economic climate.

Second-quarter data published on Tuesday confirmed the largest-ever quarterly decline in eurozone GDP and while the recovery in the third quarter may be steep, many economists predict the rapid rebound phase has already come to an end.

News this week that Britain may renege on its withdrawal agreement with the European Union, raising the possibility of a no-deal Brexit that could massively disrupt trade, further complicates the picture.

The Frankfurt-based institution is in the process of pumping 1.35 trillion euros ($1.59 trillion) into the eurozone economy through its pandemic emergency bond-buying programme, known as PEPP.

The aim of the huge stimulus scheme is to keep borrowing costs low and to encourage spending and investment in a bid to drive up growth and inflation.

But with no end to the health crisis in sight, investments are lacklustre while households are hesitant to take on loans.

Across the Atlantic, a major policy shift by the US Federal Reserve has also thrown a spanner in the works.

In a stunning change, the Fed last month said it would allow inflation to accelerate to let the economy generate more jobs.

The announcement triggered a significant weakening of the US dollar against the euro, which could make eurozone exports more expensive and less competitive.

BNP Paribas economist William De Vijlder said the ECB was faced with "three headaches".

"Inflation is too low and declining, the strong euro reinforces this development and there is concern that the change in the longer-term goal of the Fed… will complicate matters," he said. -AFP















