Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director















Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula receiving the cheque for Tk.55 lakh of insurance claims for 7 deceased employees of IBBL from Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd (PILIL) Managing Director (CC) Md Morshed Alam Siddiqui at Islami Bank Tower on Thursday. Top executives and officials from both organisations were present on the occasion. photo: Bank