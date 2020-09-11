Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore scheme for fisheries sector

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the government's aim to double farmers' income.
Through video conference, the Prime Minister also launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar, a state which is heading for the assembly polls in October-November.
Modi launched a mobile app e-Gopala that will provide solutions to farmers on livestock related issues and inaugurated Semen Station with state-of-the-art facilities in Purnea with an investment of Rs 84.27 crore on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar government.
After the launch, the Prime Minister interacted with farmers focusing on the livestock and fisheries sector.
The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.
The investment of Rs 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said on Wednesday.
Out of this, an investment of about Rs 12,340 crore is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture and about Rs 7,710 crore investment for fisheries infrastructure.
The PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25.   -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft