Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

OPPO Launches sleekest smartphone, watch

OPPO launches OPPO F17 Pro in Bangladeshi market as the pinnacle of portrait photography. Along with this, the brand has also launched much anticipated OPPO Watch.
Both products were launched through an online launching event on Wednesday. OPPO F17 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 and two variants of OPPO Watch are priced at BDT 22,990 for 41mm variant and BDT 32,990 for 46mm variant.
Prominent actors Nusrat Faria Mazhar, Siam Ahmed were present at the event as the product ambassador of OPPO F17 Pro along with Iono, Deputy Director of OPPO.
The sleekest smartphone of 2020 - F17 Pro packs 6 AI portrait cameras consisting 48MP primary sensor and dual punch hole front camera, will offer easy-to-use portrait photography and video stabilization features.
AI Color Portrait and Dual Lens Bokeh Portrait will enable to capture fashionable urban street style photos and travel photos by making portraits pop with color.
AI Super Clear Portrait and AI Beautification 2.0 will guarantee the finest facial details. Shooting night portraits would be even easier with AI Night Flare Portrait and AI Super Night Portrait modes with its lowlight-HDR algorithms.
OPPO Watch - the ultimate training partner for the health, combines tailored coaching and sleek styling. Enabled with Google FitTM, OPPO Watch tracks a wide range of exercises including running, walking, cycling, swimming.
World-first smartwatch with a dual-curved display is dust resistant comes with VOOC Flash Charging to deliver 16 hours of power in 15 minutes. A complimentary fashion accessory OPPO Watch is amazingly durable with 5ATM water and dust resistance.


