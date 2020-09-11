Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Most students prefer Viber for academic purpose: Poll

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, unveils the results of its global poll in which approximately 185,000 people took part.
The poll, performed in 24 countries around the world, showed respondents overwhelmingly using the platform alongside major e-learning products to facilitate communication.
Strikingly, more than 70% of users say they will use Viber during the coming school year to connect with all three groups: parents, teachers, and students, and among them, 77% of users from Bangladesh stated it too.
It has been months since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and still, education institutions globally are weighing how to move forward with the school year.
In many countries, students will return to school physically and proceed with social-distancing friendly procedures. Others will employ a hybrid model or go fully remote, an option that has proven quite popular.
According to Viber's poll, 75% of global respondents said the new school year should start remotely. In comparison, 65% of the users from Bangladesh stated that they would like a hybrid model consisting of both online and physical classrooms.
All models, however, will require new methods of fostering education in a way that preserves normalcy as much as possible and ensures children receive access to the resources they need. Viber is serving students and teachers alike as an invaluable tool, whether online or offline, in the classroom or at home.
On average, 69% of the respondents from Bangladesh said they use Viber on mobile/tablet for educational purposes as a primary tool. In contrast, the percentage for the Philippines, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka are lower: almost 36%, 29%, and 49% of the countries' users, respectively. 




Most respondents said they use Viber in the coming school year to communicate with not only teachers and students, but parents too. Viber's versatile nature-the platform offers services ranging from video chats to group chats and polls, all secured by top-notch encryption-makes it a potent supplementary tool to support online and offline educational processes alike.


