Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

IMF chief warns global economic crisis far from over

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: The global economy is showing signs of bouncing back from the severe downturn caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, but a full recovery is "unlikely" without a vaccine, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
In a column co-authored with IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, the officials stressed that governments should continue to support workers and businesses since the unprecedented nature of the crisis could give rise to a wave of bankruptcies and job destruction.
As lockdowns have eased and businesses around the world have been allowed to reopen, there has been a "sharp rebound of output, consumption and employment," they said in Foreign Policy magazine.
The massive scale and speed of government support has helped cushion the blow and allowed for the initial rebound, Gopinath and Georgieva wrote.
"This crisis, however, is far from over," they said. "The recovery remains very fragile and uneven across regions and sectors. To ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential that support not be prematurely withdrawn."
Businesses, even insolvent firms, will need continued help to prevent destruction of millions of jobs. That could include governments taking equity in firms or providing grants in exchange for higher tax rates later, they said.
But governments will have to be cautious in how they distribute their scarce resources, and some companies will inevitably fail, especially in industries like travel that may not survive or will be curtailed in a post-pandemic world.
In a speech Wednesday to the World Economic Forum, Georgieva said rapid government action "put a floor under the world economy," which helped everyone without "differentiating between� winners and losers."
Going forward, policymakers will need to invest wisely in areas that have the broadest benefit, including green jobs - such as training workers to make buildings more energy efficient - and "accelerating digital transformation" in a way that will reduce inequalities, she said.
"In other words, support programs that take the countries towards growth that is green smart and inclusive," the IMF chief said.
But the fund officials in their essay cautioned that, "Though the world has learned to live with the virus, a full recovery is unlikely without a permanent medical solution."
With 128 coronavirus vaccines currently under development, there is a strong chance a solution will be found, but "we must urgently devise multilateral solutions" to ensure adequate supply and distribution, Georgieva and Gopinath wrote.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft