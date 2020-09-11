Euro edges up on European Central Bank Day





Most other currencies too ground higher as the dollar resumed its downtrend following a US technology shares bounce that suggested improving risk appetite. The greenback had hit a one-month high against a currency basket on fears world markets were headed for another downturn.

Attention, however, centered on the euro and the ECB's governing council meeting later on Thursday. The bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged but President Christine Lagarde's comments on the euro's recent rise to two-year highs will be closely monitored.

It has risen almost 6per cent against the dollar from June lows, while euro area consumer prices turned lower in August for the first time since 2016. -Reuters

















LONDON, Sept 10: The euro edged higher on Thursday against a weaker dollar but gains were capped by the possibility that the European Central Bank could flag more policy easing if it deemed economic recovery and inflation are at risk from currency appreciation.Most other currencies too ground higher as the dollar resumed its downtrend following a US technology shares bounce that suggested improving risk appetite. The greenback had hit a one-month high against a currency basket on fears world markets were headed for another downturn.Attention, however, centered on the euro and the ECB's governing council meeting later on Thursday. The bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged but President Christine Lagarde's comments on the euro's recent rise to two-year highs will be closely monitored.It has risen almost 6per cent against the dollar from June lows, while euro area consumer prices turned lower in August for the first time since 2016. -Reuters