Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Euro edges up on European Central Bank Day

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Sept 10: The euro edged higher on Thursday against a weaker dollar but gains were capped by the possibility that the European Central Bank could flag more policy easing if it deemed economic recovery and inflation are at risk from currency appreciation.
Most other currencies too ground higher as the dollar resumed its downtrend following a US technology shares bounce that suggested improving risk appetite. The greenback had hit a one-month high against a currency basket on fears world markets were headed for another downturn.
Attention, however, centered on the euro and the ECB's governing council meeting later on Thursday. The bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged but President Christine Lagarde's comments on the euro's recent rise to two-year highs will be closely monitored.
It has risen almost 6per cent against the dollar from June lows, while euro area consumer prices turned lower in August for the first time since 2016.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft