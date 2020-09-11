Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:56 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Stocks back to gaining tracks, DSEX hits 12-month high

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Stocks retuned to gaining tracks on Thursday after a day of slum as most investor resumed buying pushing up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 39.60 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 12-month high 5,011.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 13.33 points to finish at 1,740 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 12.08 points to close at 1,158.
Turnover on the DSE however, slid to Tk 10.24 billion, down 5 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.78 billion. The turnover was hit due to presence of bargain hunters.
Gainers outnumbered the losers today, as out of 356 issues traded on the DSE trading floor, 190 closed higher, 117 ended lower while 49 issues remained unchanged.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 100 points to close at 14,295 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 53 points to close at 8,602.
Of the issues traded, 147 gained, 83 declined and 43 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.94 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 292 million.


« PreviousNext »

