Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:55 PM
Beximco to sell autogas at Meghna Petroleum filling stations

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Meghna Petroleum Ltd. (MPL) Managing Director Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy along with their respective colleague pose after signing a business agreement between the two companies at the Dhaka office of MPL at Meghna Bhaban, Motijheel on Thursday.

Beximco LPG Unit - 1 Ltd., has entered into an agreement with Meghna Petroleum Ltd (MPL), a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, enabling Beximco LPG to setup LPG Pumps and commence sales of Autogas through the registered filling stations of Meghna Petroleum ltd.
The signing ceremony took place at the Dhaka office of Meghna Petroleum Ltd. at Meghna Bhaban, Motijheel on Thursday.
Autogas is Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and is already a highly popular and admired fuel solution across the world for being energy efficient and environmentally friendly.
This agreement will ensure rapid penetration of AutoLPG for use in automobiles across the country.
As per the agreement, Meghna Petroleum will receive a royalty of Tk 0.50 per liter of LPG that is sold by Beximco LPG through their established AutoLPG pumps.
Currently, Meghna Petroleum has a network of 800 filling stations while Beximco LPG was granted 500 franchise licenses for AutoLPG stations and 25 licenses for Conversion Workshops by the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources earlier in 2016.
The agreement was signed by MPL Managing Director Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled and Beximco LPG Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Roy . The signing event was also attended among others by MPL General Manager marketing Md. Jasim Uddin, Beximco LPG Chief Commercial Officer M Muntasir Alam.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mrinal Roy said, "This is a milestone for the LPG Sector of the country as this will ensure reach of LPG Autogas across the country…. Beximco LPG commits delivery of the highest quality LPG mix of Propane and Butane to ensure that the fuel reaches the required Octane number and causes no damage to the engine of the vehicle."
Beximco LPG is the first LPG company in Bangladesh to introduce composite fiberglass cylinders for household LPG consumption. These Composite cylinders are non-explosive and also enable the user to see the gas level from outside as these are made of translucent fiberglass material.
Furthermore, the tare weight of these cylinders is around 50 percent less than traditional steel cylinders enabling the user to carry them with ease, he added.


