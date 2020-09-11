Inadequate green financing to affect CAMELS ratings: BB





A Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Wednesday in this regard said the banks and NBFIs should consider green financing issues when CAMELS ratings of their entities would be prepared. BB has also asked all scheduled banks to set up separate help desk in their headquarters to extend support and suggestions and expedite green financing activities. Banks have been also instructed to run the help desk as per the framework of sustainable finance unit.

The circular also mentioned that banks and NBFIs would have to disburse 5 per cent of their term loans, excluding employee loans, for green financing. The entities' investments or credits to the BB prescribed products, projects and initiatives would only be treated as green financing of those entities.

Earlier, the banks were supposed to invest at least 5 per cent of their funded loans to environment friendly initiatives.

An official of the central bank said that the limit would lower the volume of required investments but compliance with the target was made mandatory otherwise CAMELS ratings of the entities would deteriorate. The deterioration in CAMELS ratings would ultimately create multidimensional problems for the financial institutions and it would be an indirect penalty.

The BB came up with the instructions as the disbursement of green financing by the banks and NBFIs in the April-June quarter this year dropped by 16.83 per cent or Tk 513.38 crore against that in the previous quarter.

In the April-June quarter, the banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 2,537.81 crore for environment friendly initiatives against their disbursement of Tk 3,051.19 crore in loans in the January-March period this year.

At the April-June quarter end, green financing by the banks was 1.59 per cent of their disbursed loans while the figure was 2.37 per cent in the NBFIs.















Failure of the country's banks and non-bank financial institutions to achieve green financing targets would affect their capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity (CAMELS) ratings.A Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Wednesday in this regard said the banks and NBFIs should consider green financing issues when CAMELS ratings of their entities would be prepared. BB has also asked all scheduled banks to set up separate help desk in their headquarters to extend support and suggestions and expedite green financing activities. Banks have been also instructed to run the help desk as per the framework of sustainable finance unit.The circular also mentioned that banks and NBFIs would have to disburse 5 per cent of their term loans, excluding employee loans, for green financing. The entities' investments or credits to the BB prescribed products, projects and initiatives would only be treated as green financing of those entities.Earlier, the banks were supposed to invest at least 5 per cent of their funded loans to environment friendly initiatives.An official of the central bank said that the limit would lower the volume of required investments but compliance with the target was made mandatory otherwise CAMELS ratings of the entities would deteriorate. The deterioration in CAMELS ratings would ultimately create multidimensional problems for the financial institutions and it would be an indirect penalty.The BB came up with the instructions as the disbursement of green financing by the banks and NBFIs in the April-June quarter this year dropped by 16.83 per cent or Tk 513.38 crore against that in the previous quarter.In the April-June quarter, the banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 2,537.81 crore for environment friendly initiatives against their disbursement of Tk 3,051.19 crore in loans in the January-March period this year.At the April-June quarter end, green financing by the banks was 1.59 per cent of their disbursed loans while the figure was 2.37 per cent in the NBFIs.