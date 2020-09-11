Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:55 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        34 more die of COVID-19      
Home Business

Inadequate green financing to affect CAMELS ratings: BB

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Failure of the country's banks and non-bank financial institutions to achieve green financing targets would affect their capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity (CAMELS) ratings.
A Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Wednesday in this regard said the banks and NBFIs should  consider green financing issues when CAMELS ratings of their entities would be prepared. BB has also asked all scheduled banks to set up separate help desk in their headquarters to extend support and suggestions and expedite green financing activities. Banks have been also instructed to run the help desk as per the framework of sustainable finance unit.
The circular also mentioned that banks and NBFIs would have to disburse 5 per cent of their term loans, excluding employee loans, for green financing. The entities' investments or credits to the BB prescribed products, projects and initiatives would only be treated as green financing of those entities.
Earlier, the banks were supposed to invest at least 5 per cent of their funded loans to environment friendly initiatives.
An official of the central bank said that the limit would lower the volume of required investments but compliance with the target was made mandatory otherwise CAMELS ratings of the entities would deteriorate. The deterioration in CAMELS ratings would ultimately create multidimensional problems for the financial institutions and it would be an indirect penalty.
The BB came up with the instructions as the disbursement of green financing by the banks and NBFIs in the April-June quarter this year dropped by 16.83 per cent or Tk 513.38 crore against that in the previous quarter.
In the April-June quarter, the banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 2,537.81 crore for environment friendly initiatives against their disbursement of Tk 3,051.19 crore in loans in the January-March period this year.
At the April-June quarter end, green financing by the banks was 1.59 per cent of their disbursed loans while the figure was 2.37 per cent in the NBFIs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ME airports to lose 250m passengers, $8b revenues in 2020
Etihad announces global C-19 cover for passengers
Sterling steady in calm before Brexit bill storm
Asia-Pacific region biggest contributor to global GDP: ADB
Euro zone bonds steady ahead of ECB meeting
ECB eyes future stimulus as deflation rears head
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director
Huawei releases OS source code in push for own ecosystem


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
34 more die of COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft