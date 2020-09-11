Country’s GDP growth to reach 9.9pc, poverty below 3pc





He divulged the information at a meeting of senior officials on Thursday at the NEC conference room in Planning Commission in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar titled "Making Vision 2041 a Reality: Perspective Plan of Bangladesh 2021-2041?.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was chief guest in the event. Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Ahmed Kaikaus were special guests. Member Planning Commission Shamsul Alam presided over the meeting.

Ahmed Kaikaus said many people say about Tk30000 crore is going for health expenses every year outside the country. If we can properly develop the health sector, it is possible to keep it in the country.

He said, "Coronavirus had shrunk India's economy by 24 per cent but Bangladesh not affected so much. We look forward to achieve higher success.

The meeting sources said, the planning minister said Bangladesh is moving quickly out from least developed to a join the middle income country status. The government vision is to build a developed country by 2041. "It is our vision 2041," he said

He said our poverty rate will come down to three percent. Extreme poverty will be less than 1 percent. Rural-urban inequality will decrease. 80 percent of the people will get all benefits of urban life. The average life expectancy, gross domestic product (GDP) will increase.

The government has finalized the outline of the plan to achieve the Vision 2041 and its implementation will start through Eighth Five Year Plan.

It has 12 chapters to cover issues such as trade and industry, agriculture, power and energy, information and communication technology, as well as good governance, human development, climate change and the environment. A new macroeconomic structure will assess economic indicators in each financial year.

Average life expectancy in 2041 has been estimated at 80 years. It will have 9 percent GDP growth in 2031 and 9.9 percent in 2041. Poverty rate will reduce from 18.8 percent in 2020 to 6.0 percent in 2031. In 2041 it will further come down below 3 percent.

Earlier in February this year, the NEC approved the country's second Perspective Plan for the year 2021-2041 targeting to make the country a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a high income developed country by 2041.

Meanwhile, it aims to ensure industrialization and structural transformation as well as exemplary change in the agriculture sector and make the country an export-oriented economy.















