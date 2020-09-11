Six banks have no allocations, 19 others skip healthcare expenses





Around 53 banks out of a total 59 have spent Tk516.97 crore from their CSR fund during this period but looking individually six banks did not allocate any funds while 19 were yet to spend a single penny in the health sector from CSR fund, according to latest BB data.

CSR guideline says profiteering banks can spend unlimited fund on CSR or philanthropic activities from their net profits. Banks get tax rebates for that. Loss making banks and NBFIs are however barred from distributing funds under the cover of CSR expenditure.

BB asked banks in June in a new reminder to allocate 60 percent of their CSR spending in health sector considering the severe impact of the pandemic. Besides, 30 percent could be spent on education activities and 10 percent for climate risk related projects.

The BB asked banks to cooperate with health sector establishments and provide them with essential medical equipment and supplies which becomes vital to protect public health and deal with pandemic crisis. A senior official of Bangladesh Bank however said most banks are showing lackluster interest all about that.

Banks have so far spent CSR fund either through their own channels or through donations to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund, said a managing director of a private commercial bank, seeking anonymity. The health sector remains largely deprived.

Of the total Tk516.97 crore CSR spending during the period under report banks spent only Tk 96.05 crore or 18.58 percent in health sector while Tk138.66 crore or 26.82 percent was spent on disaster management; Tk 60.38 crore or 11.68 percent on education, and the rest went for funding of other activities, BB data said.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, ICB Islami Bank, Padma Bank, Shimanto Bank and Commercial Bank of Ceylon did not allocate any funds for CSR from January to June period of this year.

Besides, Agrani Bank, Basic Bank, BDBL, Probashi Kallyan Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Modhumoti Bank , SBAC Bank, Standard Bank , Trust Bank, Uttara Bank, City Bank NA, National Bank of Pakistan, and Woori Bank also did not spend any fund in health sector.

Talking to Daily Observer, Agrani Bank managing director Mohammad Shams-ul Islam said the government had suspended allocation for CSR expenditure of Agrani due to various irregularities and mismanagement in 2014.

Meanwhile, 25 non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) out of 33 spent only Tk11.71 crore in six months on this account.

















