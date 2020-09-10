

IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shari'ah Compliance

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Member of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

