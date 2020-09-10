Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrates arrival of first new aircraft





The arrival of the aircraft enables the lowcost carrier to have the lowest environmental footprint and the lowest cost base among its competitors in the region, the carrier said in a statement.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start its operations with an initial route network including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint-venture between ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, recently received national carrier status from the UAE government subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to starting operations.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said with the arrival of the first aircraft, the airline made an important step in its journey towards starting operations and developing its presence in Abu Dhabi. "We contribute to the local economic diversity while offering ever more affordable travel opportunities on our low fare network. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers."

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, general manager of Abu Dhabi International Airport, said the establishment of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and its commencement of operations is a milestone in the growth and development of the LCC market in Abu Dhabi. "It is also a reflection of the success of our implementation of comprehensive health and safety measures across our airports, as well as our investments in transforming Abu Dhabi International Airport into a strategically positioned global hub for airlines from across the world."

Saeed Rashed Al Saeed, destination marketing director at Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, said Abu Dhabi's status as a destination of choice for business and leisure travellers from around the world will be well served by the arrival of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's first aircraft.

-Khaleej Times















