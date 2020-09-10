Etihad extends salary cut till 2020-end





"The commitment and dedication demonstrated by the entire Etihad workforce over the past five months has been greatly appreciated," said the airline.

In June, Etihad had extended a salary cut of its employees till September 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the aviation sector, resulting in ground of flights. Junior staff and cabin crew salary was cut by 25 per cent and 50 per cent for employees at managerial level and above. The UAE's national carrier had a workforce of 20,500 employees last year.

The UAE's other carriers have also cut salaries and sent staff on unpaid leave to reduce the cost following grounding of aircraft. On Saturday, Emirates airline confirmed that it will restore full salaries of its employees from next month. -Khaleej Times



























