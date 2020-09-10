BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam holding a meeting

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam holding a meeting with the a delegation of the executive council of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) led by CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim at the BSEC office in Dhaka on Tuesday. They discussed ways and means to boost the stock market in the country by encouraging the investors and other stakeholders. BSEC Commissioners Kondakar Kamaluzzaman, Dr. Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Mizanur Rahman and Mohammad Abdul Halim and BSEC Executive Directors Mohammad Anwarul Islam and Mohammad Saifur Rahman were also present during the meeting.