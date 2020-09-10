Stocks halts 5-day gaining streak on profit taking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, fell by 6.63 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 4,971, after gaining 116 points in the past five straight sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 7.32 points to finish at 1,726 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 3.75 points to close at 1,146. Turnover on the DSE slid to Tk 10.78 billion, down 9 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.76 billion.

Gainers, however, outnumbered the losers, as out of 355 issues traded, 165 closed higher, 147 ended lower while 43 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 211,967 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 367.34 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,763 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,756 billion in the previous session.

The pharmaceuticals sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.04 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation and Square Pharma.

Asia Pacific Insurance was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Pragati Life Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.93 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) fell 24 points to close at 14,194 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 22 points to close at 8,549.

Of the issues traded, 113 gained, 132 declined and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.21 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 288 million.































