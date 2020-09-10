

ACCA launches CAT qualification in BD

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury MP, inaugurated the benchmark standard of the ACCA students as the Chief Guest.

At present, there is a lack of skilled and experienced entry-levels accountants in Bangladesh. The problem is more evident in small organizations and startups.

A skilled entry-level accountant is able to complete primary accounting and recording related work, but there is no specific qualification for entry-level accountants or accounting technicians in Bangladesh.

Considering this, ACCA Bangladesh has launched the CAT qualification. Students can earn this qualification passing only nine papers and acquiring one year of experience. Exams can be attended online.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP said, ''CAT is an international qualification. We need to take steps on how we can increase the number of accounting technicians.

"We should make our graduates aware of CAT. Many graduates are not getting any employment due to the lack of professional or technical skill-based qualifications. They can be proactive in achieving CAT. Also, our Technical Education Board can work together with ACCA Bangladesh in this regard.''

At the beginning of the event, ACCA Bangladesh Country Manager Md. Ahsanul Hoque Bashar said, "We believe that all types of organizations can get the advantage of the CAT qualification as CAT creates entry-level accountants and accounting technicians. I hope our CAT journey will be a success."

Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) Chairman Dr. Md. Morad Hossain Mollah, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Executive Director M Anwarul Karim, British Council Director Examinations Jim O'Neill, Summit Communications Ltd. MD & CEO of Arif-Al Islam, Education Specialist & Team Leader of South Asia Education Global Practice of the World Bank Group T.M. Asaduzzaman, CEO & Chairman of LCBS Dhaka MA Kalam, ACCA Middle East & South Asia (MESA) Market Director Stuart Dunlop, ACCA Bangladesh's Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor, Education Manager Prawma Tapashi Khan, Senior Business Development Manager (EMA) Md. Shafaat Ali Choyon, Marketing Manager Abdullah Al Hasan and Business Services & Compliance Manager GM Rashed. Also, representatives from ACCA's learning partner Edbase Professionals and Professional School of Business (PSB) were present.



































