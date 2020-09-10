Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:54 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Business

ACCA launches CAT qualification in BD

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

ACCA launches CAT qualification in BD

ACCA launches CAT qualification in BD

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has launched the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) qualification in Bangladesh through an online programme recently.
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury MP, inaugurated the benchmark standard of the ACCA students as the Chief Guest.
At present, there is a lack of skilled and experienced entry-levels accountants in Bangladesh. The problem is more evident in small organizations and startups.
A skilled entry-level accountant is able to complete primary accounting and recording related work, but there is no specific qualification for entry-level accountants or accounting technicians in Bangladesh.
Considering this, ACCA Bangladesh has launched the CAT qualification. Students can earn this qualification passing only nine papers and acquiring one year of experience. Exams can be attended online.
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP said, ''CAT is an international qualification. We need to take steps on how we can increase the number of accounting technicians.
"We should make our graduates aware of CAT. Many graduates are not getting any employment due to the lack of professional or technical skill-based qualifications. They can be proactive in achieving CAT. Also, our Technical Education Board can work together with ACCA Bangladesh in this regard.''
At the beginning of the event, ACCA Bangladesh Country Manager Md. Ahsanul Hoque Bashar said, "We believe that all types of organizations can get the advantage of the CAT qualification as CAT creates entry-level accountants and accounting technicians. I hope our CAT journey will be a success."
Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) Chairman Dr. Md. Morad Hossain Mollah, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Executive Director M Anwarul Karim, British Council Director Examinations Jim O'Neill, Summit Communications Ltd. MD & CEO of Arif-Al Islam, Education Specialist & Team Leader of South Asia Education Global Practice of the World Bank Group T.M. Asaduzzaman, CEO & Chairman of LCBS Dhaka MA Kalam, ACCA Middle East & South Asia (MESA) Market Director Stuart Dunlop, ACCA Bangladesh's Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor, Education Manager Prawma Tapashi Khan, Senior Business Development Manager (EMA) Md. Shafaat Ali Choyon, Marketing Manager Abdullah Al Hasan and Business Services & Compliance Manager GM Rashed. Also, representatives from ACCA's learning partner Edbase Professionals and Professional School of Business (PSB) were     present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shari'ah Compliance
BANING EVENT
Prime Bank joins forum to support MSMEs
Construction firm Mir Akhter's share bidding opens Sept 27
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrates arrival of first new aircraft
Etihad extends salary cut till 2020-end
Brothers Furniture Ltd Chairman Alhaj Habibur Rahman Sarkar along with Managing Director
BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam holding a meeting


Latest News
Mithun, Gibson tests COVID-19 negative
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft