Mastercard, Daraz name campaign winners

Mastercard, in collaboration with Daraz Bangladesh Limited, on Wednesday announced the winner for 'Save.Spend.Win' campaign; which aims to drive digital payments on Daraz.Mastercard cardholder- Md. Moksud Hussin Khan Sabbir from Eastern Bank Limited, Kausar Rizvi from BRAC Bank Limited, Uzzal Sheikh from Southeast Bank Limited and Syed Saad Al Amin Ahsan from Standard Chartered Bank were the winners of the campaign and have won an exclusive gift voucher worth of Tk 50,000 each.Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal and Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq along with senior officials of the relevant Banks, Daraz Bangladesh and Mastercard were present at the virtual award ceremony through video conference.