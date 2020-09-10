GM to take stake in Nikola electric truck company





NEW YORK, Sept 9: General Motors drove further into the world of electric vehicles on Tuesday, announcing a manufacturing partnership with electric truck company Nikola in the latest cost-sharing venture.As more automakers join forces to work on ambitious advances, the old-school auto giant will help the Arizona-based startup with battery and fuel cell technologies initially for the Nikola Badger pickup truck, and later for its larger commercial vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement.In exchange, GM will receive an 11 per cent stake and a seat on the board of Nikola, which plans to start producing the Badger by the end of 2022. -AFP