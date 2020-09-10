

PHP Automobiles launches X-70 Talking Car

The Proton X-70 a sleek new sports-utility-vehicle (SUV) that comes in three variants- the standard, executive and premium model was unveiled on Sunday (June 21st) at the PHP-Proton showroom adjacent to the Asian Highway in the city's Sholokbahar area.

Entrepreneurs are hoping that it will be very popular. The Proton X-70 in the SUV category has state-of-the-art technology connectivity, which will give car lovers a new kind of driving experience.

The pricing of the X-70, the Standard 2WD model at Tk 38 lakhs, the Executive AWD version at Tk 40 lakhs and the premium will be available at Tk 42 lakhs.

The car has a 1.5-liter Turbocharged, Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDI) engine, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual mode, panoramic sunroof, Intelligent High Beam Control, 360 camera and parking sensors, auto dual zone air-conditioning, 6 SRS airbags, tire pressure monitoring system and air purifier system. In addition, the car will also warn of accidents and leaving the lane.

Mohammad Akhtar Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobile Limited, recently briefed about the car in an interview with the Daily Observer.

PHP Automobiles Ltd. is committed to introduce innovative solutions that offer customer delight in areas of sales and service. The 'Talking Car' concept is part of the company's digitisation efforts that will offer a differentiated and user-friendly experience to its customers for understanding the car and its features.

All the modern technology in the world has been used in the car. The car has been made with safety and environment friendly priority. The Proton X-70 brand new 2020 model car has a 5-year warranty and free service. There is also a 5-year 'Resale Assistance' and 'Replacement Car' facility, the managing director said.

It is often a problem to use hands while driving. In that case, it is a wonderful thing to drive a car with a voice command. I think this is the first time in Bangladesh, which has been kept in the proton model. We always give our children good and safe things. It is extremely safe for children, he added.

If buyers want to know about their interest through our website, we can deliver the car to their doorstep for a test drive and this facility is also available in our showroom. The cars are available at PHP Automobile showrooms at Dhaka's Tejgaon Link Road, Kakrail, Chattogram and Sylhet, he said.









Besides, he said about car parts, we are not only selling cars, we are building a good relationship with our customers. We will make special arrangements to provide all the parts and accessories of the car at affordable prices by customer in mind, so that the buyers get one stop service without any suffering.





