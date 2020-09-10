Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:53 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Business

Country's maiden blockchain remittance service launched

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart), in partnership with Valyou of Malaysia and bKash of Bangladesh announced Wednesday the launch of the first blockchain-based cross-border remittance service in Bangladesh, facilitating instant transfers from Malaysia.
The service is powered by innovative blockchain technology from Ant Group.
Utilising the service, Bangladeshi expats in Malaysia can send wage remittance via Valyou to a beneficiary in Bangladesh who is a bKash wallet user, the bank said in a press release.
StanChart is the fund settlement bank and regulatory approval holder for the service, which is a collaboration among Standard Chartered, Ant Group, bKash and Valyou. "Remittance is an important driver of our economy, contributing vital foreign currency to the national exchequer while supporting the livelihoods of millions of families.
"With our partners bKash, Valyou and Ant Group, we are delighted to be able to introduce a new-generation technological solution that will make the remittance experience simple and faster, by presenting the service available 24x7, including from the convenience of the remitters mobile phone. We hope this new service will benefit the end-users and contribute to the growing utilization of formal remittance channels," the press release quoted StanChart Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy saying on the launch.
bKash Ltd CEO Kamal Quadir was quoted saying: "Malaysia is one of the major remittance earner hubs for Bangladesh. This partnership will give seamless remittance sending experience to the Bangladeshi expatriates there who can now send money from their digital wallets in Malaysia to a bKash account in Bangladesh through Standard Chartered Bank.
"After receiving money, the recipients can easily cash out from 240,000 nearby agent points across the country and also avail a wide range of other bKash services. This technological integration will bring great convenience to both the recipients and the senders and will contribute further to our foreign remittance earnings."
The service is in the final stages of commercial testing and will be available to customers in Bangladesh and Malaysia soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore Zone holds webinar on Shari'ah Compliance
BANING EVENT
Prime Bank joins forum to support MSMEs
Construction firm Mir Akhter's share bidding opens Sept 27
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrates arrival of first new aircraft
Etihad extends salary cut till 2020-end
Brothers Furniture Ltd Chairman Alhaj Habibur Rahman Sarkar along with Managing Director
BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam holding a meeting


Latest News
Mithun, Gibson tests COVID-19 negative
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft