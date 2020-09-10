Country's maiden blockchain remittance service launched





The service is powered by innovative blockchain technology from Ant Group.

Utilising the service, Bangladeshi expats in Malaysia can send wage remittance via Valyou to a beneficiary in Bangladesh who is a bKash wallet user, the bank said in a press release.

StanChart is the fund settlement bank and regulatory approval holder for the service, which is a collaboration among Standard Chartered, Ant Group, bKash and Valyou. "Remittance is an important driver of our economy, contributing vital foreign currency to the national exchequer while supporting the livelihoods of millions of families.

"With our partners bKash, Valyou and Ant Group, we are delighted to be able to introduce a new-generation technological solution that will make the remittance experience simple and faster, by presenting the service available 24x7, including from the convenience of the remitters mobile phone. We hope this new service will benefit the end-users and contribute to the growing utilization of formal remittance channels," the press release quoted StanChart Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy saying on the launch.

bKash Ltd CEO Kamal Quadir was quoted saying: "Malaysia is one of the major remittance earner hubs for Bangladesh. This partnership will give seamless remittance sending experience to the Bangladeshi expatriates there who can now send money from their digital wallets in Malaysia to a bKash account in Bangladesh through Standard Chartered Bank.

"After receiving money, the recipients can easily cash out from 240,000 nearby agent points across the country and also avail a wide range of other bKash services. This technological integration will bring great convenience to both the recipients and the senders and will contribute further to our foreign remittance earnings."

The service is in the final stages of commercial testing and will be available to customers in Bangladesh and Malaysia soon.



































