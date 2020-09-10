BD buys 125 railway coaches from China at Tk3.58b





Deliveries are scheduled to begin within 20 months of the August 31 contract signing ceremony, with all of the vehicles to be commissioned within 27 months.

Railway officials said this would significant increase the BR's capacity for transporting goods such as perishable items.

The order has been placed as part of a rolling stock operations improvement project which is backed by the Asian Development Bank.



























