Sales of nat’l saving certificates up by 29 per cent in July





In July of FY21, net sales of savings certificates increased to Tk 3,705.24 crore against Tk 2,875.57 crore in the same month of FY20. The National Savings Directorate in July sold saving certificates worth Tk 8,705.62 crore while it paid Tk 5,000.39 crore against the schemes.

NSD also paid Tk 2,243.52 crore as interest in the month. The net sales figure in July was 8.43 per cent or Tk 287.99 crore higher than Tk 3,417.25 crore in net sales in June, the last month of FY20.

Bankers said that the bank depositors, who were eligible to invest in national savings certificates, had been diverting their money to the NSCs due to the lower yield in bank deposits. The NSC sales increased at a time when the deposit growth in the country's banking sector dropped to a one-year low.

In June of FY20, the deposit growth in the country's banking sector dropped to 10.61 per cent from 12.9 per cent in January this year. From April this year, almost all banks enforced reduced deposit rate as part of reduced lending rate at 9-per cent.

It prompted depositors in banks to divert their funds elsewhere. Some banks were offering around 7 per cent to 8 per cent interest rates but they were failing to attract savers despite tightening rules on sales of national saving certificates.

With the investments climate still remaining cloudy as the coronavirus situation not yet under control, different entities might have preferred to park their funds in safe and high yield instruments rather than keeping in banks.

Most banks were collecting deposits at less than 6 per cent interest while the government was offering up to 11.28 per cent interest against NSCs. In the budget for FY21, the revenue collection target was set at Tk 3,78,000 crore, leaving deficit of Tk 1,90,000 crore.

For deficit financing, the government has planned to collect Tk 1,09,983 crore from the domestic sources including Tk 33,000 crore by the way of selling NSCs.























