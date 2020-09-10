FTA with 13 countries mooted; Malaysian may be first: Salman





Rahman made the observation at a virtual online program on "Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh" organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Tuesday, said a press release today.

He urged the Bangladeshi business leaders to prepare to face the challenges of the new normal situation after the Covid-19 pandemic. "The challenges facing the world trade and investment will be extremely tough," he said.

Bangladesh's Tax to GDP ratio is much lower he said compared to any other countries in South Asia adding that we should widen taxnet and lower tax rate and Bangladesh's next plan will reflect it to balance and maintain economic growth.

Furthermore, he said, digitalization of around 135 OSS services will increase the tax collection rate which is another important agenda of the govt. He said the government is getting ready to sign FTA with 13 identified countries and Malaysia is currently on the top 4-5 countries in that list.

He said new FTA will strengthen the bilateral trade relationship with partners to a new height.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the webinar. BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul and Malaysian Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan, among others, spoke.

Sirazul Islam said that Bangladesh is gradually becoming a preferred choice for investors. "Government is offering competitive investment incentives. Besides the post COVID landscape, Bangladesh can be a good option for relocation of sunset industries. Investors from many countries are showing interest in Bangladesh," he added.

Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said that the new age is differentiated by the speed of technology and pervasiveness of scope and the tremendous impact of new systems. He said economic growth has accelerated to 8.27 percent, and will accelerate further in coming years.

He said Bangladesh aspires to become an Upper Middle-Income country by 2031 with per capita income of more than US$5,000 and the size of the economy crossing the $1 trillion mark.

Bangladesh is leveraging its strategic geographical location amidst India, China and ASEAN countries where Malaysia belongs.

Amir Farid Abu Hasan said Malaysia had just celebrated its 63rd year of independence on 31 August 2020. "It is also the year that Malaysia and Bangladesh commemorate its 48 years of bilateral relations which is growing excellent.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Malaysia-Bangladesh relations will continue to strengthen as our leaders continuing to engage under the parameters of the new normal," he added. He said that economic diplomacy continues to play a fundamental role in the bilateral relations of both countries.

BIDA and BMCCI members, presidents of leading chambers and associations, bankers, government officials, business leaders, media personalities and journalists took part in the webinar.











































Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman underscored the need for signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia saying Bangladesh is getting ready to sign FTA with 13 countries and Malaysia is among 4 to 5 on the top.Rahman made the observation at a virtual online program on "Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh" organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Tuesday, said a press release today.He urged the Bangladeshi business leaders to prepare to face the challenges of the new normal situation after the Covid-19 pandemic. "The challenges facing the world trade and investment will be extremely tough," he said.Bangladesh's Tax to GDP ratio is much lower he said compared to any other countries in South Asia adding that we should widen taxnet and lower tax rate and Bangladesh's next plan will reflect it to balance and maintain economic growth.Furthermore, he said, digitalization of around 135 OSS services will increase the tax collection rate which is another important agenda of the govt. He said the government is getting ready to sign FTA with 13 identified countries and Malaysia is currently on the top 4-5 countries in that list.He said new FTA will strengthen the bilateral trade relationship with partners to a new height.BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the webinar. BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul and Malaysian Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan, among others, spoke.Sirazul Islam said that Bangladesh is gradually becoming a preferred choice for investors. "Government is offering competitive investment incentives. Besides the post COVID landscape, Bangladesh can be a good option for relocation of sunset industries. Investors from many countries are showing interest in Bangladesh," he added.Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said that the new age is differentiated by the speed of technology and pervasiveness of scope and the tremendous impact of new systems. He said economic growth has accelerated to 8.27 percent, and will accelerate further in coming years.He said Bangladesh aspires to become an Upper Middle-Income country by 2031 with per capita income of more than US$5,000 and the size of the economy crossing the $1 trillion mark.Bangladesh is leveraging its strategic geographical location amidst India, China and ASEAN countries where Malaysia belongs.Amir Farid Abu Hasan said Malaysia had just celebrated its 63rd year of independence on 31 August 2020. "It is also the year that Malaysia and Bangladesh commemorate its 48 years of bilateral relations which is growing excellent.Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Malaysia-Bangladesh relations will continue to strengthen as our leaders continuing to engage under the parameters of the new normal," he added. He said that economic diplomacy continues to play a fundamental role in the bilateral relations of both countries.BIDA and BMCCI members, presidents of leading chambers and associations, bankers, government officials, business leaders, media personalities and journalists took part in the webinar.