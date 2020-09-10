Estimated expenses for river bank protection project questioned



Representational image.

The project will include protection embankments, re-excavation and dredging to stabilize the erosion.

The Water Resource Ministry has taken a project to this end at a cost of Tk 1,112 crore. Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the project which was scheduled led to be started in February 2020 but delayed and will be completed in June 2024 with full government funding.

The 10 upazilas of Kishoregonj will include Sadar upazila, Itna, Mithamin, Ashtagram, Nikli, Bajitpur, Bhairab, Pakundia, Karimganj and Tarail. Lakhai upazila of Habiganj will also come under the project.

The Water Resources Ministry will build a total of 17.35 km embankments but the planning commission has questioned the huge per metre cost at Tk 3.31 lakh to be quite imaginary. It has demanded that that the cost proposal be recast and made practical.

The Planning Commission has sought an explanation of the Water Resource Ministry to justify on what basis the cost estimate has been made. The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) recently and it decided to further check the issue at a PEC meeting today.

The main project components aims at increasing water flow capacity through dredging of 65.77 km of river beds, to develop drainage system to protect the haor crops and to prevent river diversion.

It also aims at increasing crop production in 10,500 hectares of land by re-excavating 36.4 km of canals, besides developing drainage system and increasing irrigation facilities in dry season. Five residential and 5 non-residential buildings will be constructed under the project. Its 43 percent land will be acquired. Tree planting will be done as well.

Meanwhile, Water Development Board has started another project to construct a dam in Kishoreganj's haor (back swamp) area to prevent flooding. The plan was to construct a 200-km crop protection dam in Itna, Mithamain and Astogram Upazilas of the district.

The 400.3 crore project is being funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA). Its work started two years ago, but it did not end and farmers, whose lands were acquired also did not get paid either. Reportedly, the fate of the project is uncertain.

Plans included construction of 200 kms of dam, 20 sluice gates at a cost of Tk 5000 crore to save crops from flood, increase navigability of rivers, improve drainage, development of socio-economic conditions, poverty eradication and employment.

































