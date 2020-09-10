Kamal wonders how probe report leaked





In reply to a query Kamal said he was unaware about the leakage of the probe report on Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan murder.

"We can't say now whether the report published in media is true. We are yet to go through the report. We'll read it and then talk about it. But, it's unfortunate that such a report is published in the media while police investigation is on," the minister said at his secretariat office.

"Those, who leaked the report, did not do the right thing," he added.

"We will see how much of it is true and how they got it," he said, adding that those who published the report didn't do the right thing. They have revealed it when the trial is underway," said the minister.















