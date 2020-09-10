41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day





The caseload surged to 331,078 after 1,827 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the health directorate.

The number of daily recoveries outpaced new infections in the same period as another 2,995 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 230,804.

A total of 14,755 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.77 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 69.71 percent, while the latest deaths of 29 men and 12

women pushed the mortality rate to 1.39 percent.

At present, there are 95,681 active cases in the country according to Worldometer. Bangladesh is seeing 1,355 recoveries per million while 28 are dying.

Among the latest fatalities, 24 are aged above 60 years, 10 between 51 and 60 years and 6 between 21 and 50 years.

So far, 2,217 have died in Dhaka division, 978 in Chattogram, 306 in Rajshahi, 390 in Khulna, 178 in Barishal, 208 in Sylhet, 218 in Rangpur and 98 in Mymensingh.

Globally, over 27.59 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 897,833 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

















