Corona tracer app fails to deliver





ICT Division in association with Shohoz.com launched the app Corona Tracer BD in June, however, the digital tool has fallen into crisis as the system could not reliably track and notify its users of possible infections within three months of launching.

According to the developers, the app uses Bluetooth mobile signals and GPS tracking services to notify when individuals are in near physical proximity, and warnings can be sent to indicate that the individual tested positive for Covid-19.

Most specifically, the vital data collected onto a central database can be used to combat corona virus with better strategies. Of the three-pronged approach which has been adapted by the entire world, Bangladesh is behind on tracing and the app has been promised to provide the necessary boost.

Ironically though, underneath all the fluff and promises of a healthier population through contact-tracing, lies a grim reality. The app shall inevitably lead to the destruction of an individual's right to privacy, one of the reasons being the automatic use of Bluetooth once the app is installed. Despite the gargantuan budget, one is redirected to the website too often and the user interface (UI) is far too ordinary, and installation has been reported to take more than two hours by most users, despite its size being a meagre 5.5 megabytes.

Furthermore, most people who have installed the app have reported to not be able to use it post installation.

Talking to the Daily Observer, a user of the app named Dr Alvee Rahman said, "After the installation of this app I came to know it is not permitted in the area of Bangladesh, then my doubt raises and then finally I posted this problem on my Facebook account. I see most of the people are facing the same problem too."

On our journey towards becoming Digital Bangladesh, the funds and efforts of the government can be used on other projects which yield better promise and do not disrupt the privacy of the citizens.



Many creative minds that are tech-oriented are completely up to the task of contact tracing more feasible and effective while retaining privacy. What is needed now is for the government to be clear and decisive about its priorities and move forward in saving lives rather than sending out mixed signals.

Ovigan Halder, a Farmgate resident, one of Covid-19 hotspots in Dhaka, installed the Corona Tracer BD app on his mobile phone and used it for two months. In a face book status he said that the app has never given him any warning about the proximity of any Covid-positive patient. Not even at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College where he went for a health checkup.

Corona Tracer BD was launched on June 4 with high promises and amid much fanfare in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told that the IEDCR is supposed to provide a2i with mobile numbers of newly infected patients and a2i is supposed to add those numbers to the app's database.

In addition, app users need to regularly update their health condition on the app.

But those who downloaded the app have rarely updated their Covid-19 status on the app because of an apparent fear of publicity.

Whether the authorities regularly updated the database could not be known as none from Shohoz responded to our queries directly, even when this correspondent want to talk with the CEO, Maliha Kadir of Shohoz, she didn't replay.

The app has thus failed entirely to serve the purpose for which it was created. Almost, Tk 9.1 million was wasted in the name of this initiative, with experts pointing out that due to poor planning and technical limitations, the app failed to benefit its users, according to the sector insider.

The app has an overall rating of 3.4 out of 5 on Google Play Store.

Abdullah Al Mamun, a private job holder, installed the Corona Tracer BD app on June 6. He eventually uninstalled it after a week due to its ineffectiveness. Speaking to this correspondent, Sefat-e-ishtiak termed the app "Totally STUPID app…."

But like Alvee and Ovi, many users have expressed anger at the ineffectiveness of the app on its review page.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam said, "We don't see any problem in this apps yet but if anything's happen then definitely we will try to solve those problem."

Unwilling to admit that the project's expenditure had been a waste of money, he added.

"At least an app has been built and we can use it for other purposes."









ICT expert Tasbir Hossain said launching software for a major purpose without popularizing it among people indicates poor planning.





