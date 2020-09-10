Researchers pin hopes on Global Centre on Adaptation





They think that there are many innovative solutions to improving climate resilience in South Asian countries and now through this organization (GCA Bangladesh) it will ensure the most effective adaptation measures.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Ecology and Biodiversity expert Paval Partha said, "It will play a role in terms of exchanging learning, experiences and best adaptation practices with each other in South Asian climate vulnerable countries," he said.

Besides, various case studies and best ecosystem specific adaptation measures will be brought under this Global Centre for further study and conducting research works.

Bangladesh can be at the leading position in terms of using various research and policies, gaining knowledge and people-centered technology transfer.

He also noted that this Global centre will also provide two significant things as we are under the Sendai

framework which basically focuses on Disaster Risk Reduction.

And one of the priorities of the Sendai framework is access to information and strengthening community on Disaster Risk Reduction.

Focusing on this priority, this Global adaptation centre can help and facilitate the world's most vulnerable communities in strengthening their adaptation skills and risk management.

"This global center can help in achieving the priorities and targets of Sendai framework and can work as a learning catalyst," he said.

Eminent Climate Change expert, Qazi Kholiquzzaman, noted that this platform will play a role in terms of exchanging learning, experiences with other South Asian countries about how our local people are coping with the adverse impact of climate change by following different traditional adaptive measures."

Ahmad Shamin Al Raj, Regional Director of GCA, Dhaka, said under this platform, they will have five activities including local innovation of traditional methods invented by local communities of different agro ecological zones.

Elaborating the future plan and activities of the GCA Bangladesh office, he said it will mainly facilitate and enhance adaptation issues and address the climate change vulnerability in the entire region.

It would also act as the Secretariat of CVF and V20, two climate-based important international organizations during the chairmanship of Bangladesh. Apart from that it has also been thought to be served as a Secretariat of Delta coalition. This office would also do important works related to blue economy, he added.

Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation, in his speech said Bangladesh is a striking example of how vulnerable communities can be the most innovative in adapting to climate change.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2019, countries in South Asia are among the most vulnerable globally to the impacts of climate change.















Environment and climate change experts expressed their optimism about the Global Centre on Adaptation's new regional office in Dhaka launched on Wednesday by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.They think that there are many innovative solutions to improving climate resilience in South Asian countries and now through this organization (GCA Bangladesh) it will ensure the most effective adaptation measures.Talking to the Daily Observer, Ecology and Biodiversity expert Paval Partha said, "It will play a role in terms of exchanging learning, experiences and best adaptation practices with each other in South Asian climate vulnerable countries," he said.Besides, various case studies and best ecosystem specific adaptation measures will be brought under this Global Centre for further study and conducting research works.Bangladesh can be at the leading position in terms of using various research and policies, gaining knowledge and people-centered technology transfer.He also noted that this Global centre will also provide two significant things as we are under the Sendaiframework which basically focuses on Disaster Risk Reduction.And one of the priorities of the Sendai framework is access to information and strengthening community on Disaster Risk Reduction.Focusing on this priority, this Global adaptation centre can help and facilitate the world's most vulnerable communities in strengthening their adaptation skills and risk management."This global center can help in achieving the priorities and targets of Sendai framework and can work as a learning catalyst," he said.Eminent Climate Change expert, Qazi Kholiquzzaman, noted that this platform will play a role in terms of exchanging learning, experiences with other South Asian countries about how our local people are coping with the adverse impact of climate change by following different traditional adaptive measures."Ahmad Shamin Al Raj, Regional Director of GCA, Dhaka, said under this platform, they will have five activities including local innovation of traditional methods invented by local communities of different agro ecological zones.Elaborating the future plan and activities of the GCA Bangladesh office, he said it will mainly facilitate and enhance adaptation issues and address the climate change vulnerability in the entire region.It would also act as the Secretariat of CVF and V20, two climate-based important international organizations during the chairmanship of Bangladesh. Apart from that it has also been thought to be served as a Secretariat of Delta coalition. This office would also do important works related to blue economy, he added.Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation, in his speech said Bangladesh is a striking example of how vulnerable communities can be the most innovative in adapting to climate change.According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2019, countries in South Asia are among the most vulnerable globally to the impacts of climate change.