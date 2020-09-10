Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:52 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Front Page

Hungarian FM arrives today

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Diplomatic Correspondent

Hungarian FM arrives today

Hungarian FM arrives today

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto arrives in Dhaka today (Thursday) on a one-day official visit to attend a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen.
The Hungarian minister is scheduled to arrive at around 00:30am by a chartered flight, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said. This is the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed between Bangladesh and Hungary during the visit. The foreign
ministers are expected to hold a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.
"We are set to ink a joint communiqué and an agreement to establish diplomatic training centre. Education and health issues would be the focal points of our discussion," the official told this correspondent.




Szijjártó will visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in the morning to pay tribute to the memories of the country's founding father and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
DU Prof fired for defaming Bangabandhu
Kamal wonders how probe report leaked
41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day
More than 1 billion people face displacement by 2050
Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Corona tracer app fails to deliver
Researchers pin hopes on Global Centre on Adaptation
Hungarian FM arrives today


Latest News
Mithun, Gibson tests COVID-19 negative
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft