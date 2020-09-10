

Hungarian FM arrives today

The Hungarian minister is scheduled to arrive at around 00:30am by a chartered flight, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said. This is the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed between Bangladesh and Hungary during the visit. The foreign

ministers are expected to hold a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.

"We are set to ink a joint communiqué and an agreement to establish diplomatic training centre. Education and health issues would be the focal points of our discussion," the official told this correspondent.









Szijjártó will visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in the morning to pay tribute to the memories of the country's founding father and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.





