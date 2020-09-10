Identify masterminds of UNO attack: PM





"We've already identified and arrested some culprits. It's also being investigated to find out who else was behind it or who patronised them to carry out the attack. It's being

investigated thoroughly. There's no shortfall in the investigation process and won't be either, " she said replying to a supplementary question from BNP MP Harunur Rashid.

"The culprits will surely be punished. I can at least say we'll ensure it," said the Prime Minister.

She asked the Members of Parliament so that they do not try to protect such culprits. "Those who commit crimes and those who protect the criminals are equally guilty," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said investigations are being carried out properly to unearth not only the theft motive but also other possible reasons behind the attack.

The Prime Minister said the government made all arrangements for UNO Wahida's medical treatment by airlifting her to Dhaka promptly.

"I see a culprit as a culprit. I don't consider what party he or she belongs to or who he or she is. I don't spare even if they (culprits) belong to my party," she said.

Wahida Khanam and her father were injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by an Air Force helicopter. She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka. In replying to a supplementary question from another BNP MP Gulam Mohammad Siraj, the Prime Minister described the attack on the UNO as a heinous act. -UNB

















Assuring that the culprits will be punished, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a thorough investigation is being carried out to identify the masterminds of the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam."We've already identified and arrested some culprits. It's also being investigated to find out who else was behind it or who patronised them to carry out the attack. It's beinginvestigated thoroughly. There's no shortfall in the investigation process and won't be either, " she said replying to a supplementary question from BNP MP Harunur Rashid."The culprits will surely be punished. I can at least say we'll ensure it," said the Prime Minister.She asked the Members of Parliament so that they do not try to protect such culprits. "Those who commit crimes and those who protect the criminals are equally guilty," she said.Sheikh Hasina said investigations are being carried out properly to unearth not only the theft motive but also other possible reasons behind the attack.The Prime Minister said the government made all arrangements for UNO Wahida's medical treatment by airlifting her to Dhaka promptly."I see a culprit as a culprit. I don't consider what party he or she belongs to or who he or she is. I don't spare even if they (culprits) belong to my party," she said.Wahida Khanam and her father were injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by an Air Force helicopter. She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka. In replying to a supplementary question from another BNP MP Gulam Mohammad Siraj, the Prime Minister described the attack on the UNO as a heinous act. -UNB