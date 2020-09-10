Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:52 PM
latest Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31      
Home Front Page

Identify masterminds of UNO attack: PM

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Assuring that the culprits will be punished, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a thorough investigation is being carried out to identify the masterminds of the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam.
"We've already identified and arrested some culprits. It's also being investigated to find out who else was behind it or who patronised them to carry out the attack. It's being
investigated thoroughly. There's no shortfall in the investigation process and won't be either, " she said replying to a supplementary question from BNP MP Harunur Rashid.
"The culprits will surely be punished. I can at least say we'll ensure it," said the Prime Minister.
She asked the Members of Parliament so that they do not try to protect such culprits. "Those who commit crimes and those who protect the criminals are equally guilty," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said investigations are being carried out properly to unearth not only the theft motive but also other possible reasons behind the attack.
The Prime Minister said the government made all arrangements for UNO Wahida's medical treatment by airlifting her to Dhaka promptly.
"I see a culprit as a culprit. I don't consider what party he or she belongs to or who he or she is. I don't spare even if they (culprits) belong to my party," she said.
Wahida Khanam and her father were injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.
Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by an Air Force helicopter. She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka. In replying to a supplementary question from another BNP MP Gulam Mohammad Siraj, the Prime Minister described the attack on the UNO as a heinous act.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU Prof fired for defaming Bangabandhu
Kamal wonders how probe report leaked
41 virus deaths, 1,827 cases in a day
More than 1 billion people face displacement by 2050
Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Corona tracer app fails to deliver
Researchers pin hopes on Global Centre on Adaptation
Hungarian FM arrives today


Latest News
Mithun, Gibson tests COVID-19 negative
People boycott BNP for its link with communal forces: Quader
Govt signs $50m loan agreement with ADB
Dhaka Wasa chairman dies of coronavirus infection
19 collect BNP's nomination forms to contest by-elections in four seats
Each student to get Tk 1,000: PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books
Report on BB reserve heist case on Oct 12
HC issues four directives for lower courts on cancellation of bail
ADB launches annual statistical report
Most Read News
Veteran actor KS Firoz no more
9 killed in Netrakona trawler capsize
Covered van-ambulance collision kills 6 in Barishal
DU professor terminated for defaming Bangabandhu
41 more die of COVID-19 in country
GP partners with Prime Bank to empower SMEs
Ailing actor Faruque to be flown to Singapore on Sunday
HC asks Titas to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victims' family
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
Death in custody: 3 cops get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft