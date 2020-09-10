Three cops get life term in first judgement in custodial death case





Nearly six and half years ago, the convicted police men and their two sources killed Jonny by beating him up mercilessly in the Pallabi PS compound.

This is the first judgement after enactment of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 in the history of the country.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order in presence of the three accused amid tight security around 2:40pm on Wednesday.

The other two policemen who were awarded life term imprisonment are former assistant sub-inspectors of Pallabi PS Qamruzzaman Mintu and Rashedul Islam.

The three policemen were also fined Tk1lakh each, in default to serve an additional six months in prison.

Two convicted police sources are Sumon and Russel. It also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default to serve three more months in jail.

Besides, the court asked the three police officers to pay Tk two lakh each to the complainant of the case as compensation.

The trio will have to pay the compensation within 14 days.

On August 24, the same court fixed the date of judgement after completion of arguments of both the prosecution and the defence sides.

The court examined a total 24 prosecution witnesses.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahidur Rahman Khan and police source Sumon were produced before the court and accused Rashedul Islam appeared before the court as he is on bail.

Assistant Sub Inspector Kamruzzaman Mintu and another police source Rasel are absconding after getting bail.

According to the case history, car driver Jonny had slapped a police informer for harassing women at a pre-wedding programme at Pallabi's Irani Camp on the night of February 7 in 2014.

Half an hour later, Jonny was detained by a police team, led by Jahidur Rahman Khan of Pallabi police, and was taken to the police station, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The victim's brother and also complainant of the case Rocky told this correspondent in the court premises that he and his family were satisfied with the judgement. He gave thanks to prime minster for enacting of the law.

On the other hand the defence lawyer Adv Faruk Ahmed said they will appeal against the judgement.









Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Adv Abdullalh Abu, Additional PP Shihabuddin Ahmed and Additional PP Taposh Paul also expressed their satisfaction with the judgement.





