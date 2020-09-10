Video
Thursday, 10 September, 2020, 9:52 PM
10 drown, 12 missing in Netrakona trawler capsize

Published : Thursday, 10 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Sept 9: At least 10 people, including five women and four children, drowned while 12 other passengers remained missing as a trawler capsized in the Gomai River following a collision with a sand-laden engine-driven boat at Kalmakanda upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Lucky Akter,30, her two children--Tumpa Akter, 4, and two and half-year-old son Jahid Hossain; Sultana Begum, 40, her grandson Al Mujahid, 3; Majida Begum, 50, and her grandson Anik Mia, 5; Lutfur Nahar, 25, and her two-year-old son Rakibul Hasan; and Hamida Begum, 50, our correspondent reports quoting Md Hadisuzzaman, chairman of Borokhapon union parishad.
Most of them, except Hamida Begum, were from Dharampasha upazila in Sunamganj district. Hamida hailed from Netrakona's Sadar upazila.
Netrakona's Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdul Rahman and Superintendent of Police Md Akber Ali Munshi visited the spot. According to the deputy commissioner, at least 12 passengers of the trawler remained missing as of 5:00pm on Wednesday.
Police said the trawler with 35 passengers on board was heading to Thakurakona of Netrakona Sadar upazila from Madhyanagar in Sunamganj. It sank after being hit by the sand-laden boat coming from opposite direction around 11:00am.
Nine bodies were recovered soon after the incident. Police   and members of the Fire Service began a rescue operation with the help of locals.
Witnesses said the passenger trawler capsized after colliding with the sand-laden boat. Some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.
Kalmakanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sohel Rana said 10 bodies have been recovered so far. Fire fighters and locals continued search operation to rescue the missing people till filing of this report at 6:00pm. Search operation will continue, the UNO added
Police seized the sand-laden boat and arrested five people, including the boatman.


